Senegal and Morocco are waiting for a final decision that could determine who officially owns the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.



The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to deliver its verdict on Tuesday afternoon, November 24, ending months of uncertainty over the championship.



The ruling will determine whether Senegal keeps the trophy it won on the pitch or Morocco retains the title awarded to it following a controversial decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board.



The dispute dates back to the final played in Rabat on January 18, 2026, when Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in a match disrupted by a protest from the Senegalese team.



Tensions erupted after Senegal coach Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the pitch in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco. The match was stopped for about 14 minutes before Senegal’s players returned.



Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty before Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time to hand Senegal victory.



Morocco’s football federation later challenged the result, seeking a 3-0 victory through a forfeit ruling.



On January 29, CAF’s Disciplinary Board fined and suspended individuals and both football federations but rejected Morocco’s request to be awarded the match.



However, Morocco appealed, and on March 17, CAF’s Appeal Board overturned the initial decision, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the final under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations. CAF subsequently recorded the match as a 3-0 victory for Morocco.



Senegal rejected the ruling and took the matter to CAS on March 25, seeking to have CAF’s decision overturned and its championship victory restored.



The arbitration hearing was held behind closed doors in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 8, with representatives of Senegal, Morocco and CAF presenting their arguments.



CAS indicated that it would deliver a full ruling explaining the legal grounds for its decision rather than issue an immediate verdict after the hearing.



On Monday, November 23, CAS confirmed that the parties had been notified that the decision would be delivered on Tuesday afternoon.



The verdict is expected to bring clarity to the dispute, with the two countries awaiting a decision that will determine the official ownership of one of African football’s most controversial AFCON titles.