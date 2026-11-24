Government has warned football clubs and sports organisers to tighten security at stadiums following Sunday’s chaos at Bingu National Stadium, where police officers were seen whipping supporters as they forced their way into the venue.



Through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, authorities want clubs and organisers using Bingu National Stadium and other government-owned sports facilities to strengthen security measures to prevent violence, destruction of property and possible loss of lives.



Ministry spokesperson Macmillan Mwale issued the warning following clashes during Sunday’s match between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers, when some supporters broke down an entrance gate while attempting to enter the stadium.



Mwale said the chaos could have been avoided if organisers had put proper security arrangements in place before the match, particularly by ensuring advance ticket sales.



He said selling tickets ahead of match day would help reduce congestion at stadium entrances and prevent confusion and disorder as supporters enter the venue.



Mwale stressed that proper preparations were necessary to protect public infrastructure and the lives of thousands of football fans who attend matches.



Bingu National Stadium has repeatedly experienced incidents of gate destruction during football matches, with some supporters reportedly forcing their way into the venue to avoid paying entrance fees.