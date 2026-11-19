In November 2025, days after a Blantyre court acquitted him of stealing K3.4 billion, money laundering and abuse of office, William Liabunya was back in the chief executive’s office at the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco). He returned two years after his contract had expired, to a company whose board had sent him on forced leave and ordered a forensic audit of his management.

Less than a year later, the same board has suspended him again. This time it cites “serious preliminary findings” on procurement, performance, integrity, professionalism, leadership, administration and the use of resources, after a K2.6 billion payment to a law firm came to light.

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How Liabunya came to be rehired has never been publicly explained.

What the board alleged in 2023

In August 2022, Egenco’s board drew up terms of reference for a forensic audit after whistleblowers alleged fraud, corruption and misconduct at the company, Malawi24 reported at the time. The audit was to cover procurement, rent seeking, embezzlement, conflicts of interest and asset misappropriation. It would also examine claims that negligence in maintaining the Kapichira Dam spillway gates worsened the damage when Cyclone Ana struck in 2022.

Restoring Kapichira took more than a year of blackouts. In October 2023, the board sent Liabunya and Director of Corporate Services and Company Secretary Videlia Mluwira on forced leave to make way for the audit. The pair went to the Industrial Relations Court, which ordered them to stay on leave pending a hearing.

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Liabunya left Egenco when his contract expired at the end of 2023. The audit’s findings had still not been released, Nyasa Times reported in January 2024, despite promises that the report would be ready. Malawi24 is not aware of any public release since.

Charged, then cleared

Liabunya, Mluwira and former Director of Finance Orphan Chisasa were later charged with theft of K3.4 billion, money laundering and abuse of office. The charges arose from the forensic audit into how Egenco handled the cyclone damage at Kapichira Hydro Power Station, The Nation reported.

In November 2025, Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha acquitted all three after the State told the court it had no evidence to proceed. The acquittal clears them in law. Because the State presented no evidence, the allegations were never tested at trial.

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Back within days

Liabunya reported back to Egenco on Thursday, November 20, 2025, days after the acquittal. “Government has re-hired him,” he told The Nation, adding: “I feel happy, having first been acquitted and then getting re-appointed.”

The man he replaced had to make way. Maxon Chitawo, Egenco’s director of operations, had acted as chief executive after Liabunya left and was later confirmed in the post. The new administration seconded Chitawo to Mzuzu University as a lecturer, “clearing the way for Liabunya’s comeback”, Nyasa Times reported.

Mluwira also returned. Both came back to Egenco in November 2025 after a two-year absence, according to The Nation.

The questions nobody answered

Liabunya had not been suspended from a running contract. His contract had ended two years earlier, so his return was a fresh hiring decision. No public account has been given of how it was made.

Who decided to rehire him: the Egenco board, the Ministry of Energy, or the Office of the President and Cabinet?

Was the chief executive’s post advertised, and were other candidates considered?

On what terms was he hired, and for how long?

Did anyone review the 2023 forensic audit, whose findings have never been published, before he was put back in charge of a company it investigated?

Why was a permanently appointed chief executive moved to a university to make room?

Warnings already on the record

Other concerns about Liabunya’s management had been raised before his return, though none has been proven. In January 2024, Nyasa Times reported allegations that he had flouted company procedures in appointing directors, and that he was at odds with the Ministry of Energy over the Kammwamba coal-fired power project.

In March 2026, four months after his return, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau to reopen a missing docket. The docket concerned a US$105,650 consultancy contract that Egenco signed with Hong Kong-based AGA Limited on March 24, 2023. CDEDI said the contract was signed by Liabunya, bypassed the planning and procurement departments, and was paid in full within a month, and that the case file had “disappeared into thin air”.

Ten months later

On August 4, 2026, Liabunya signed Egenco’s framework contract with M&M Global Law Consultants, with Mluwira as witness. By October, the firm had billed K2.62 billion as a 15 percent fee on money Escom paid straight into Egenco’s account, and a note on Egenco’s copy of the bill directed that it be paid.

On November 17, 2026, the Egenco board, chaired by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi, suspended Liabunya, Mluwira and Director of Finance Talimba Joshua Chapomba on full pay. The letters describe the suspensions as a neutral step that “does not imply a predetermined outcome”. None of the three has been charged in connection with the payment.

For the second time in three years, Egenco’s top executives are on leave pending an investigation. This time, the question is also how they came to be back in charge.