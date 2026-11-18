On August 4, 2026, the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) signed a contract that priced the work of its new lawyers, M&M Global Law Consultants, at K75,000 an hour for a partner. Ten weeks later the firm billed K2.23 billion, plus VAT, as a 15 percent cut of a payment that Escom had made straight into Egenco’s own bank account. A handwritten note on Egenco’s copy of the bill tells the finance director to pay it.

That is what documents first published online by Irish based lawyer and whistleblower Alexious Kamangila, and seen by Malawi24, show. The documents also show that the debt Egenco instructed the firm to collect was K20.8 billion, not the K30 billion the company cited when it defended the payment on Monday.

Advertisements

Government and the Egenco board have since acted. Treasury has ordered an investigative audit, accounts linked to the transaction have been frozen, and three senior officials have been suspended: chief executive William Liabunya, Director of Legal Services and Company Secretary Videlia Mluwira, and Director of Finance Talimba Joshua Chapomba. All of it came only after the documents went public, and the board that is now acting includes the officials whose job was to watch Egenco’s money all along.

How the deal unfolded, according to the documents

August 4, 2026: Egenco signs contract EGC935/CS/RFP/FY2025-2026 with Kingsley Evans Mapemba and Madalitso Mutuwazovu M’meta, trading as M&M Global Law Consultants, to provide legal services on a framework basis for 36 months. Liabunya signs for Egenco and Mluwira witnesses. The same day, M&M writes to accept its appointment to Egenco’s panel of legal service providers “following completion of the technical and financial evaluation process”, in a letter addressed for the attention of Director of Planning and Development Jeddie Luka.

Egenco signs contract EGC935/CS/RFP/FY2025-2026 with Kingsley Evans Mapemba and Madalitso Mutuwazovu M’meta, trading as M&M Global Law Consultants, to provide legal services on a framework basis for 36 months. Liabunya signs for Egenco and Mluwira witnesses. The same day, M&M writes to accept its appointment to Egenco’s panel of legal service providers “following completion of the technical and financial evaluation process”, in a letter addressed for the attention of Director of Planning and Development Jeddie Luka. August 8: M&M writes a letter that its later correspondence refers to. Malawi24 has not seen it.

M&M writes a letter that its later correspondence refers to. Malawi24 has not seen it. October 1: Mluwira writes to M&M. Egenco will send Escom a demand on October 2 for K20.8 billion in arrears for electricity sold, and if Escom has not paid by close of business on October 8, the firm “has instructions” to collect.

Mluwira writes to M&M. Egenco will send Escom a demand on October 2 for K20.8 billion in arrears for electricity sold, and if Escom has not paid by close of business on October 8, the firm “has instructions” to collect. October 8: M&M serves its demand on Escom, according to its own later letter.

M&M serves its demand on Escom, according to its own later letter. By October 16: Escom pays K14,863,231,510 directly to Egenco.

Escom pays K14,863,231,510 directly to Egenco. October 16: M&M writes to Escom’s chief executive, copied to Egenco’s chief executive. It acknowledges the payment, cites the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners (Remuneration) Rules, 2025, and demands K2,619,644,533.64: K2,229,484,726.50 in “collection costs” and K390,159,827.14 in VAT. It adds that Escom’s account has been credited with the amount received “less the collection costs and VAT”.

M&M writes to Escom’s chief executive, copied to Egenco’s chief executive. It acknowledges the payment, cites the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners (Remuneration) Rules, 2025, and demands K2,619,644,533.64: K2,229,484,726.50 in “collection costs” and K390,159,827.14 in VAT. It adds that Escom’s account has been credited with the amount received “less the collection costs and VAT”. October 23: Handwritten notes on Egenco’s stamped copy of that letter read “Joshua, Pls proceed to pay as we await reimbursement from Escom”, and, in a second note to the director of finance, “Please pay”. Egenco’s Director of Finance, according to its website, is Talimba Joshua Chapomba, one of the three officials since suspended.

Handwritten notes on Egenco’s stamped copy of that letter read “Joshua, Pls proceed to pay as we await reimbursement from Escom”, and, in a second note to the director of finance, “Please pay”. Egenco’s Director of Finance, according to its website, is Talimba Joshua Chapomba, one of the three officials since suspended. November 16: Egenco issues a statement defending the payment.

Egenco issues a statement defending the payment. November 17: Treasury orders the audit and the freezing of accounts; the board suspends the three officials.

Treasury orders the audit and the freezing of accounts; the board suspends the three officials. November 18: Attorney General Frank Mbeta visits Egenco’s Blantyre headquarters.

What the contract says, and what was paid

The contract pages seen by Malawi24 price M&M’s services at K75,000 an hour for a partner and K40,000 an hour for an associate. The special conditions state that “prices charged by the Supplier shall not vary from the prices quoted in the Contract”. The terms of reference say fees will be paid “only for services rendered, based on the agreed-upon rates”, and that each assignment needs a service order setting out its scope, timeline, budget and fees.

None of those pages mention a percentage commission. Malawi24 has not seen a service order for the Escom assignment, or any document in which Egenco agreed to pay 15 percent.

Advertisements

The fee itself is exactly 15 percent of what Escom paid: 15 percent of K14,863,231,510 is K2,229,484,726.50, to the tambala. At the contract’s partner rate of K75,000 an hour, that sum would pay for about 29,700 hours of work, or more than 3,700 eight-hour days, as Malawi Voice also calculated. The firm’s formal instruction to collect came on October 1. Its bill was dated October 16.

The documents also leave open what the firm’s demand added. Egenco itself was to send Escom a demand on October 2. M&M served its own on October 8, and Escom paid within days, directly to Egenco. Whether Escom paid because of Egenco’s demand or the firm’s is not clear from the papers.

Who ends up paying

M&M’s letter bills Escom for the “collection costs” and credits Escom with K14.86 billion less the fee, leaving Escom’s debt higher by K2.62 billion. The October 23 note shows Egenco moving to pay the firm first and recover the money from Escom later. Either way, the K2.6 billion comes from two government-owned power companies, whose costs ultimately fall on electricity consumers and taxpayers.

Advertisements

Egenco also has its own legal department, headed by Mluwira as Director of Legal Services, and government companies can call on the Attorney General’s chambers. The company has not explained why it paid an outside firm to chase money owed by another state company.

Was the board asleep?

Egenco’s board, as listed on the company’s website, is chaired by Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Justin Saidi. Its members include Secretary to the Treasury Cliff Chiunda, Comptroller of Statutory Corporations Stuart Ligomeka, Secretary for Justice Gertrude Hiwa and Secretary for Energy Elvis Thodi.

Those are the offices meant to keep watch over state companies’ spending, contracts and legal affairs. Chiunda is the official who has now ordered the audit, and the suspension letters are copied to the Comptroller and the Secretary for Energy. Yet the contract was signed in August, the K20.8 billion collection was instructed on October 1, and the payment was approved on October 23. The alarm was raised in public by a lawyer on Facebook in mid-November, not by the board.

The deal could not have been made without the approval of the board which has now acted despite not having actedprior to the scandal being made public. While it is not yet known whether the board approved the framework contract, was told about the 15 percent fee, or saw the payment before it was made. If it did, the questions reach the board itself. If it did not, the questions are about why a K2.6 billion payment could pass through Egenco without reaching the people charged with overseeing it.

The suspensions

The three suspension letters, all dated November 17 and signed by Saidi as board chairperson, cite “serious preliminary findings” relating to each official’s conduct in procurement, performance, integrity, professionalism, leadership, administration and the use of resources. They place the three on full pay, bar them from Egenco premises and computer systems, forbid them from contacting staff, contractors or suppliers, and announce a formal disciplinary inquiry under Egenco’s terms and conditions of service.

The letters call the suspension “a neutral administrative action” that “does not imply a predetermined outcome”. None of the three has been charged with any offence, and the investigations have yet to establish whether any wrongdoing took place. Other commentators believe that the suspenssion is just to serve face as accusations have already been levelled against the Board for a reactive approach.

Questions still unanswered

Was a service order issued for the Escom assignment, and who agreed to a 15 percent fee when the contract sets hourly rates?

Why did Egenco tell the public the debt was about K30 billion when its instruction to the firm put it at K20.8 billion?

Has the K2.6 billion left Egenco’s accounts, and is it among the funds now frozen?

Has Escom reimbursed Egenco, or been asked to?

Did the board, or any of its members, know about the deal before the documents went public?

Will the Anti-Corruption Bureau investigate? Malawi24 has not seen any statement from the Bureau on the matter.

Not the first storm at Egenco

Liabunya and Mluwira have been here before. In October 2023 the board sent them on forced leave and ordered forensic investigations into the handling of infrastructure damage and power rationing after Tropical Cyclones Gombe and Ana. The two, with Orphan Chisasa, were later charged with theft of K3.4 billion, money laundering and abuse of office over funds linked to the cyclones and Kapichira Hydro Power Station. The court acquitted all three.

Liabunya left Egenco around the end of his contract in late 2023 and returned as chief executive on November 20, 2025. He had been back for less than a year when this week’s suspension came.

The fee also lands on a company already under pressure over how it spends public money. Since September, civil society groups have pressed Egenco and Escom to publish their diesel generator contracts and urged Egenco to learn from the costly Aggreko deal, while the company rejected a claim that diesel power costs it K32.3 billion a month.

Acting after the fact

Every official step this week, from the audit to the frozen accounts and the suspensions, followed the public release of the documents. Treasury says the audit will “establish the processes and approvals that were made by Egenco”, The Nation reported. Its findings will also show whether the controls meant to stop such a payment, including the board’s, worked at all.

Efforts by Malawi24 to get comment from Egenco and M&M Global Law Consultants, including on the authenticity of the documents, had not yielded any response by press time.