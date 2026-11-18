Temwa Chawinga is not done collecting global recognition as Malawi’s football queen has stormed another prestigious awards shortlist, keeping her name firmly in the conversation among the world’s best female footballers.



The Malawi Scorchers and Kansas City Current forward is among 20 nominees for the Best Women’s Player award at the 2026 BEYOND Developments Globe Soccer Awards.



Advertisements And she is not flying Malawi’s flag alone in Africa. Zambia’s Barbara Banda is the only other African player on the shortlist, putting the continent’s hopes on two of its biggest football stars.



The 17th edition of the awards will take place on December 28, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the first round of public voting running until November 30.



Football fans worldwide can vote for their favourite players through the official Globe Soccer Awards platform. Fan votes will be combined with assessments from an international football jury to determine who advances to the final stage.



Advertisements For Chawinga, this is another addition to an awards season that has seen her name repeatedly appear among football’s biggest individual honours.



She has also been shortlisted for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year, CAF Women’s Player of the Year, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Most Valuable Player and the Women’s Ballon d’Or.



At the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, she finished 10th in the world, climbing seven places from her 17th position in 2025.



Advertisements Her growing collection of nominations is backed by performances that have made defenders across continents sweat.



At the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Chawinga helped the Scorchers reach their first-ever continental final and qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.



She finished as the tournament’s leading goalscorer with five goals, giving Malawi another reason to celebrate its football superstar.



At club level, the Kansas City Current forward also made her presence felt, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in the 2026 NWSL regular season despite missing several matches.



She has now earned a third consecutive nomination for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, having won the honour in 2024 and 2025.



From Africa’s biggest stage to the world’s most prestigious football awards, Chawinga continues to make it difficult for the global football community to ignore Malawi.



With voting closing on November 30, Malawian supporters have another chance to throw their weight behind their compatriot and help push her closer to another major individual honour.