El Niño spares Lake Malawi, threatens tree planting

Lake Malawi is unlikely to suffer falling water levels from the anticipated El Niño weather conditions, but conservationists fear the same weather patterns could threaten the survival of newly planted trees during the 2026/27 rainy season.



The warning comes as Malawi prepares for the annual tree-planting season, which runs from December to April, with conservationists urging authorities and communities to take early measures to protect seedlings.



National Water Resources Authority (NWRA) Chief Executive Officer Grant Chikweza said the northern catchment of Lake Malawi is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the season.



In a written response, Chikweza said projections by the Department of Climate Change indicate that the rainfall outlook is unlikely to cause significant negative effects on the Lake Malawi-Shire River system despite the anticipated El Niño conditions.



However, environmental conservationist Mathews Malata has warned that changing rainfall patterns could undermine efforts to restore the country’s forest cover by reducing the survival rate of newly planted trees.



Malata said proactive preparations and innovative approaches are needed to protect seedlings from potentially harsh weather conditions.



His concerns come amid growing pressure to improve the survival of planted trees, with conservation efforts requiring more than simply putting seedlings in the ground.



The contrasting assessments highlight the need for Malawi to prepare for the 2026/27 rainy season by safeguarding its water resources while ensuring that tree-planting efforts translate into lasting forest restoration.