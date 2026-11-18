William Liabunya is back in trouble at the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO), with the board suspending him over a controversial K2.6 billion payment barely a year after he returned to head the state-owned power generator.



The latest suspension has also caught Director of Corporate Services and Company Secretary Videlia Mluwira, as the company moves to investigate preliminary findings concerning procurement, administration, performance and the use of public resources.



Advertisements Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi, who chairs the EGENCO board, communicated the suspensions in separate letters, saying the decisions followed serious preliminary findings concerning the two officials.



Liabunya’s suspension takes immediate effect, but he will remain on full pay while investigations into allegations against him are conducted.



“This letter serves to formally notify you that the Board of Electricity Generation Company of Malawi Limited (EGENCO) has resolved to suspend you from your position as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Advertisements “ This suspension, which is on full pay, is a neutral administrative action taken to facilitate a fair and unimpeded investigation into certain allegations levelled against you that have come to the Board’s attention,” reads part of his suspension letter.



The board’s action follows an investigative audit instituted by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation into Egenco’s K2.6 billion payment to M&M Global Law Consultants. The ministry has also frozen accounts linked to the transaction.



On Monday, Liabunya defended the payment, claiming the law firm was paid for helping EGENCO recover approximately K30 billion owed to the company by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom).



Advertisements But the explanation has done little to silence questions over why a state-owned company needed an external law firm to recover its own money instead of using its in-house legal department or the Attorney General’s office.



For Liabunya, this is another uncomfortable return to the centre of controversy at EGENCO. In October 2023, he and Mluwira were sent on forced leave as the board ordered forensic investigations into the management of infrastructure damage and power rationing following Tropical Cyclones Gombe and Ana.



Liabunya, Mluwira and Orphan Chisasa were subsequently charged with theft of K3.4 billion, money laundering and abuse of office over funds connected to the cyclones and Kapichira Hydro Power Station. They were all later acquitted.



Liabunya left EGENCO around the expiry of his contract in late 2023, only to return as chief executive officer on November 20, 2025. Now, barely a year into his renewed tenure, another financial controversy has landed him on suspension.