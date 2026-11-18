Police in Limbe have arrested a 39-year-old woman suspected of killing her three-month-old twin sons at Machinjiri in Blantyre.



The suspect, Alice Manyalo, was arrested after the twins allegedly died when they were violently slammed onto a concrete floor.



Limbe Police spokesperson Aubrey Singanyama said Manyalo has a history of mental illness and reportedly conceived the twins with an unidentified man.



According to police, the babies were mainly being cared for by Manyalo’s younger sister, who was looking after them on the day of the incident.



Singanyama said the sister left the twins asleep while she went to bathe. She reportedly heard an unusual noise and, upon investigating, allegedly found Manyalo smashing the babies against the concrete floor. She then alerted police.



The twins were taken for medical examination, which found that they died from severe injuries sustained in the alleged assault.



Police said Manyalo will undergo a mental health assessment before further legal proceedings are initiated.