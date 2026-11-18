Malawian rappers Phyzix and Gwamba have reignited their long-running rivalry, trading indirect shots over age, success and who truly deserves to call themselves a dolo.



Phyzix has taken issue with people who mock others for growing old, describing such behaviour as foolish and a sign of ignorance.



In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the rapper argued that ageing should be celebrated rather than ridiculed, saying not everyone gets the opportunity to grow old or continue pursuing their passion later in life.



Although he did not mention anyone by name, his remarks appear to target Gwamba, who recently took a swipe at rappers in their 40s in a verse on a song featuring Quest.



In the verse, Gwamba suggested that some older rappers were struggling and could not match his level in the music industry.



At 40, Phyzix falls within the age group seemingly targeted by the remarks, adding another twist to the rivalry between the two artists.



But Phyzix has not limited his response to social media. In his recently released song Dolo, he presents himself as the real definition of a dolo, boasting that he can make music while still taking care of his family.



He also takes a swipe at unnamed individuals, suggesting that some artists depend on questionable financial dealings, including money laundering, to sustain their lifestyles. The claims have not been independently established.



The latest exchange shows that the rivalry between the two rappers is far from dead, with both seemingly using their music and public platforms to challenge each other’s credibility.



But as the verbal shots continue, one question remains: Who is the real dolo between Phyzix and Gwamba, and who is just forcing the music game?