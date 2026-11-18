Government has banned ministries and government departments from printing Christmas and New Year cards for 2026 and 2027 as it moves to cut spending on non-essential items.



Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi has ordered all Principal Secretaries and Heads of Department to ensure that no Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) prints the seasonal cards.



The ban also covers wall calendars, desk calendars, diaries carrying seasonal greetings and other branded festive materials.



Saidi has instead directed MDAs to use electronic platforms, including official email accounts, government websites and social media pages, to send Christmas and New Year greetings.



He has also ordered ministries and departments that have already started procurement processes for the cards to cancel them immediately.



The directive is part of government’s wider austerity drive aimed at tightening public expenditure and promoting fiscal discipline as the country faces financial pressures. Nation Online +1



Government has in recent months introduced several spending restrictions to contain expenditure and redirect limited public resources towards essential services.