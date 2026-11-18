…wamisala adawona nkhondo



From challenging the judiciary to exposing controversial public transactions, lawyer and corruption whistleblower Alexious Kamangila is increasingly putting powerful men under pressure, with his latest revelation on a K2.6 billion EGENCO payment earning him praise.



A K2.6 billion payment has put one of Malawi’s public institutions under intense scrutiny, two senior executives on suspension and government investigators on the trail of a controversial transaction.



But before the suspensions, frozen bank accounts and official investigations, there was one man whose revelations brought the deal into the public spotlight: Alexious Kamangila.



The lawyer and corruption whistleblower exposed how the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) paid M&M Global Law Consultants Ltd approximately K2.6 billion in legal fees for helping it recover outstanding money from the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).



“EGENCO THEFT: William Liabinya, Videlia Mluwira, Justin Saidi and looped in is Mwanamveka. K2.6 Billion paid as Debt Collection Fees yet Client paying to M’meta of M&M GLC,” Kamangila wrote earlier this week.



Liabunya: Suspended at EGENCO

What followed was a public outcry that quickly moved beyond social media.



Government, through the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), froze accounts linked to the transaction and ordered an investigative audit to establish the procedures and approvals that led to the payment.



EGENCO defended the transaction, saying ESCOM owed it approximately K30 billion from power trading arrangements and that the law firm was entitled to 15 percent of the recovered amount, plus Value Added Tax.



The company also dismissed allegations that its executives had personally pocketed the money.



However, the controversy has since taken another turn, with EGENCO Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya and Director of Corporate Services and Company Secretary Videlia Mluwira suspended following preliminary findings of serious concerns involving procurement, performance, administration and the use of company resources.



The suspensions have intensified public interest in the transaction, although investigations are yet to establish whether any wrongdoing occurred.



For Kamangila, the EGENCO expose is another moment in a growing public profile built around challenging powerful institutions and bringing alleged wrongdoing into the open.



His interventions have previously touched on alleged corruption within the judiciary, where he challenged several judges, including Justice Kenan Manda, in a legal dispute that attracted considerable public attention.



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Mluwira: Suspended

He has also raised questions surrounding the controversial Amaryllis Hotel purchase deal involving the Public Service Pension Trust Fund, adding another major public transaction to the issues he has brought into public debate.



His activism has not gone unnoticed.



Following the EGENCO revelations, social media users have been particularly vocal in crediting him for bringing the K2.6 billion payment to public attention.



Social media commentator Onjezani Kenani praised Kamangila and Malawi Cables Online, arguing that without their intervention, many Malawians would have remained unaware of the transaction.



“Mwayigwira ntchito, Alexious Kamangila komanso a Malawi Cables Online pa kutulutsa poyera umbava wa ku Egenco. Popanda inu ambiri nkhani ya kubedwa kwa K2.6 biliyoni sitikanayidziwa,” Kenani wrote.



Media personality Morton Baghaya also weighed in, challenging mainstream journalists to acknowledge Kamangila’s contribution instead of overlooking the people who first bring important information to light.



“Atolankhani, ya Egenco yachokera kwa phwaxy Kamangila. We lose nothing by attributing. Tikamamutchula ena akhalanso ndi confidence yomupangila leak ma documents kuti tipezenso choyika pa lediyo mawa,” Baghaya wrote.



Baghaya argued that recognising whistleblowers could encourage more people to share documents and information that journalists can pursue in the public interest.



He acknowledged that some of Kamangila’s interventions might attract controversy but maintained that information capable of triggering meaningful investigations should not be dismissed.



For commentator Bright Malenga, Kamangila could be more than a lawyer who exposes alleged wrongdoing on social media.



Malenga believes he could develop into one of Malawi’s prominent investigative journalists if he complements his legal background with formal journalism training.



Drawing comparisons with Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Malenga argued that combining legal knowledge with investigative journalism skills could make Kamangila more effective in challenging powerful individuals and institutions.



He said Kamangila already possesses an important foundation through his legal training but needs additional skills in source verification, fact-checking, interviewing and documentary research.



Malenga also cautioned that investigative journalism is not simply about making allegations against powerful people. It requires evidence, professional discipline, patience and the ability to withstand scrutiny.