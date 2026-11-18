Former employees of Pentecostal Life University (PLU) have asked the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to intervene over plans by the institution’s former shareholders to register a new university under a different name.



The former employees argue that outstanding employment obligations should first be addressed.



Advertisements The group says they are concerned that the shareholders could establish a new institution while pension contributions and severance allowances arising from their previous employment at PLU remain unresolved.



Their concerns were formally presented to NCHE on November 17, 2026, when two representatives, David Uchizi Ngwira and Rowland Kasewentha, met officials of the regulatory body to submit a written plea seeking intervention.



According to a meeting report prepared by Ngwira, the former employees received information that the former PLU shareholders were reportedly seeking to register another institution under a different name while retaining the same shareholders.



Advertisements The development raised concerns among the former workers, who questioned how a new institution could be registered while obligations arising from the previous university remained outstanding.



Among the issues presented to NCHE were pension contributions allegedly not remitted to Old Mutual and outstanding severance allowances owed to some former employees. The representatives said they had trusted that their pension contributions were being properly remitted during their employment but discovered the alleged problem after leaving the institution and making subsequent inquiries.



They therefore asked NCHE to consider suspending or withholding the proposed registration process until the outstanding employment obligations had been adequately addressed, arguing that the interests and entitlements of former employees should not be overlooked in the process.



Advertisements NCHE officials, led by James Fiskani Msiska, formally received and stamped the written plea, assuring the delegation that the matter would be presented to the Council’s Chief Executive Officer before being forwarded to the NCHE Council for deliberation. The Council’s position on the requested intervention was not yet known at the time of the meeting.



However, PLU Chancellor Professor Kingstone Ngwira has maintained that terminal benefits and severance allowances were paid long ago. On pension contributions, he said an initial payment of more than K100 million had been made, with a payment plan subsequently approved by the Central Bank to address the remaining obligations.



Ngwira also clarified that the shareholders were not seeking to register the university under its former name, saying the proposed institution would operate under a new name as a new university.



The former employees say they will continue following up with NCHE as they seek the settlement of their outstanding entitlements, particularly the pension contributions and severance allowances.



The matter now raises questions about how outstanding obligations to former employees will be addressed as the shareholders pursue plans for a new institution, with the former workers hoping that their grievances will receive due consideration before the process moves forward.