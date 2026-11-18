(Image: Stock ID 2472035399)

A live casino table looks simple on screen. You see a dealer and a betting panel, and not much else. Behind that single view, games such as live Blackjack or live Roulette rely on a studio crew and a set of systems that most players never see. Here’s what goes on out of shot while a round plays out.

Advertisements

Several cameras cover every table

Each table is filmed from more than one angle. In Blackjack, one camera usually stays on the dealer while another sits above the table to capture each card as it’s turned. Roulette tables often add a close camera on the wheel so the ball’s final pocket is clear. The feed you see switches between these angles at set points, so the shot changes when the cards come out or the ball drops.

The stream is then compressed and sent out in real time. Most platforms adjust picture quality to match your connection. That matters across Africa, where GSMA research shows most people still aren’t using mobile internet. Adaptive streaming lets a table run on a slower connection without the picture falling out of sync with the game.

Advertisements

Software reads the cards and the wheel

A human dealer runs the table, but software records the results. Optical character recognition reads each card value or Roulette number straight from the camera feed and passes it to the game system. The platform then settles each bet based on the rules of that table. It takes a few seconds, and nobody types results by hand.

The betting window is controlled by the system

Advertisements

Your bets aren’t placed with the dealer. They go through the digital panel on your screen, and a countdown shows how long the window stays open. When the timer runs out, the system locks every bet at the table before the dealer carries on. That’s why a bet placed a moment too late won’t be accepted, even if the cards haven’t been dealt yet.

Dealers follow set procedures

Studio dealers are trained differently from staff on a traditional casino floor. They deal at a steady pace and keep their hands in view of the camera throughout the round. Cards are shown to the lens before they’re placed, and shuffles follow an approved method. Many tables have a regulated live chat feature, but dealers work to clear rules on what they can discuss. Their role is to run the game accurately, not to steer anyone’s decisions.

Supervisors and records keep things in check

Supervisors watch the tables across each session. If a card is mis dealt or a stream drops partway through a round, they follow fixed procedures to settle the outcome fairly. Every session is also recorded and stored, so it can be reviewed if a dispute comes up or a regulator asks to see it. Cards and Roulette wheels are inspected and replaced on a regular schedule.

What this means when you play

Knowing how a live table is run makes it easier to follow what’s happening on screen. The same setup sits behind both Blackjack and Roulette, two of the casino games players tend to find more popular. None of it changes the odds, though. Every hand and spin still comes down to chance.

When a round ends, the result is final and you can stop there. It’s sensible to set a limit on your time and bankroll before you start. If gaming ever becomes a concern, trusted organisations offer free and confidential support.