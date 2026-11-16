Usi offers to help end fuel crisis

Former vice-president Michael Usi says he is ready to help government tackle the persistent fuel shortages, offering to bring in a team of local and international experts to help find a solution.



Usi says he has already assembled a team willing to assist government, drawing on his experience as a former minister of state when he helped address similar challenges.



Advertisements He made the offer on Monday in Lilongwe while addressing journalists on issues of national importance.



Usi said he was not seeking payment or recognition for his proposed intervention, but wanted to help ease the crisis affecting Malawians and businesses.



“I do not need any money, neither do I need praise for this initiative,” he said.



Advertisements He also challenged the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to admit that it has failed Malawians in its handling of the prolonged fuel crisis.



Usi said the situation was embarrassing, adding that he had received calls from friends outside the country seeking explanations for what was happening in Malawi.



“I get calls from friends outside the country asking what is going on in this country. It is embarrassing. We need collective effort,” he said.



Advertisements He has appealed to government to invite him and his team for discussions on how they can help resolve the crisis.



Malawi is now entering its third month of fuel shortages, with motorists spending hours in queues while transport operators and businesses struggle to maintain their operations.



On Sunday, Ministry of Energy Principal Secretary Elvis Thodi acknowledged the impact of the shortages, attributing the crisis to foreign exchange constraints, difficulties in accessing fuel financing, outstanding payments to international suppliers and logistical challenges.



Thodi said government was implementing emergency measures to improve fuel availability, including prioritising essential services and engaging international suppliers to secure additional supplies.



Government has, however, not provided a clear timeline for when normal fuel supplies will be restored.