Police bust suspected fake fertiliser production sites

Police have arrested two people after uncovering two suspected counterfeit fertiliser production sites in Dowa District.



The suspected illegal facilities were discovered at Mponela Trading Centre and Silicon Camp along the Dowa Turn-off road following a tip-off from members of the public.



Speaking to Malawi24, Malawi Police Service Public Relations Officer Gladys Chiwaula said detectives from the National Police Headquarters conducted an operation that led to the discovery of the suspected counterfeit fertiliser production centres.



The suspects have been identified as Glaswell Kamuoneni, 38, of Kashangala Village in Traditional Authority Mponela, who owns Eddie Investment Group (EIG), and Benson Chikungwa, 51, of Simbi Village in Traditional Authority Chakhaza, who manufactures Chiwombankhanga fertiliser.

Uncovered in Dowa

Police also seized a 40-tonne truck loaded with fertiliser believed to have been produced at the illegal sites.



Chiwaula said investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be taken to court upon completion of the probe to answer charges of cheating, contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code, alongside other related offences.



She has since urged farmers to purchase agricultural inputs only from authorised and reputable dealers and to verify the authenticity of fertiliser products before using them.