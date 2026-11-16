Chithyola schools DPP on fixing Malawi’s economy

As Malawians are being told the economy may take another two years to recover, a former finance minister has stepped forward with what he believes is the missing solution.



With fuel queues persisting and foreign exchange shortages continuing to squeeze businesses and households, Opposition Leader Simplex Chithyola Banda has resurfaced his much-touted 4Fs economic framework, arguing that it remains the roadmap Malawi needs to get its economy back on track.



Advertisements Chithyola Banda has challenged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to adopt the framework, which focuses on Foreign Exchange, Fuel, Food and Fertiliser, saying the four pillars are critical to restoring economic stability and boosting production.



In a write-up titled The 4Fs Still Remain Key: Why Malawi Needs the RDP Now More Than Ever, the former finance minister points to persistent fuel queues in Lilongwe as evidence that Malawi’s economic problems run deeper than temporary supply disruptions.



According to Chithyola Banda, the recurring shortages reflect underlying weaknesses, including limited foreign exchange reserves and low levels of domestic production.



Advertisements He says the 4Fs framework, which he introduced in October 2023 during his tenure as Minister of Finance, was designed to address exactly those challenges by focusing government efforts on the country’s most pressing economic needs.



The opposition leader argues that the framework should be implemented alongside the Recovery, Development and Protection (RDP) strategy, which seeks to balance economic stabilisation with long-term growth and stronger safeguards for public resources.



Chithyola Banda further stresses the need for improved coordination across government ministries, saying meaningful economic recovery will require increased agricultural production, expanded value addition, stronger trade systems and infrastructure development.



Advertisements He maintains that boosting production is essential not only for food security but also for generating the foreign exchange needed to sustain fuel imports and support business activity.



The opposition leader also calls for prudent management of foreign exchange earnings, describing it as a key ingredient in rebuilding confidence in the economy and reducing recurring shortages.



In a claim likely to spark political debate, Chithyola Banda says the current administration has adopted aspects of the 4Fs framework without acknowledging its origins.



However, he argues that successful economic ideas should not be confined to political camps, insisting that policies capable of improving people’s livelihoods must be embraced regardless of who introduced them.