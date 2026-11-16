FDH pockets K50bn while Malawians struggle

While Malawians queue for fuel, struggle to find foreign currency and sit through blackouts, FDH Bank Plc is counting its money.

The bank has declared an interim dividend of K50.03 billion, or K7.25 per share, from its 2026 profits. That is about 611 percent more than the K7.04 billion (K1.02 per share) it paid at the same point last year.

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It is the second K50 billion pay-out in under a year. In January, FDH declared a K50.03 billion second interim dividend for 2025, which it paid in February. Together, the two cheques put more than K100 billion in shareholders’ pockets in roughly ten months.

The new dividend will be paid on Thursday, 10 December 2026, to shareholders on the register at the close of business on Friday, 4 December. The shares will trade without the dividend from Wednesday, 2 December, the bank said in a notice published on Monday.

A bank booming in a struggling economy

The pay-out comes at a hard time for ordinary Malawians. Fuel queues are back, businesses complain that they cannot get foreign currency to import goods, and a citizens’ movement has called nationwide demonstrations for 17 November over fuel, forex and power cuts.

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For FDH, though, the numbers keep climbing. The bank’s profit doubled to K147.8 billion in 2025, from K74.06 billion in 2024. Net interest income rose by 82 percent, driven by a bigger loan book and heavier investment in government securities, which rose by 49 percent. Customer deposits passed K1 trillion for the first time, reaching K1.125 trillion.

Fees and commissions also grew, helped by more international trade and transaction volumes, the business that depends on the very foreign currency many Malawians cannot find. In its own outlook, the bank listed “foreign exchange shortages and subdued economic activity” among the main risks for 2026, and forecast inflation averaging 24 percent.

On the Malawi Stock Exchange, FDH became the first home-grown company to reach a market value of K4 trillion in August 2025, when its share price hit K600. It has since expanded beyond Malawi, buying a 98.87 percent stake in Ecobank Mozambique in September 2025.

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From discount house to banking giant

FDH was built brick by brick by businessman Thom Mpinganjira and his late wife, Barbara Mpinganjira, starting as a discount house and growing into one of the country’s biggest financial groups. The group bought 75 percent of the state-owned Malawi Savings Bank in 2015, the deal that created FDH Bank, and later listed the bank on the stock exchange.

Today FDH Financial Holdings is led by his son, Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira, while the bank itself is run by Managing Director Noel Mkulichi under Board Chairperson Charity Mseka.

The bank’s generosity has also been tested closer to home. In April, FDH suspended K7.58 billion in sports sponsorships, including the K5 billion FDH Bank Premiership and the Flames, citing the fight between the Super League of Malawi and the Football Association of Malawi. The suspension was later lifted, and the league has continued as the FDH Bank Premiership.

The bank has also stressed its support for national development, telling President Peter Mutharika in March that it is financing student hostels and road projects, including the Golomoti–Monkey Bay turn-off road, and has put K1 billion into the Higher Education Students’ Loans and Grants Board.