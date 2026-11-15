Stolen wealth could rescue Malawi, says Nvula

Politician Phunziro Nvula says Malawi could begin turning around its struggling economy by recovering billions of kwacha allegedly stolen by politicians and hidden in local and foreign accounts.



Nvula argued that the country should prioritise recovering looted public funds instead of continuing to rely on borrowing to finance its economic recovery.



Advertisements He described the recovery of stolen wealth as a low-hanging fruit that could provide much-needed resources to address Malawi’s financial challenges without placing further pressure on public debt.



“Tili ndi ndalama zimene zinabedwa ndi anthu a ndale zimene amabisa ma bank akunja, akonkuno zina m’manyumba tikalande. Tinawona video clips ya ndalama za ku Amaryllis zikukatengedwa ku bank, 5 billion mma expand, it is on record,” he said.



Nvula made the remarks during an interview on a local podcast, where he also questioned the quality of leadership in the country.



Advertisements He said Malawi needs leaders who can articulate practical and meaningful ideas capable of transforming the country, accusing some politicians of making promises they cannot fulfil.



“Angoyang’ana kuti Mmalawi munomo andale amene amatha kuyankhula zinthu za substance zimene zingasinthe Malawi ndi ndani? You will find that I’m among those people, infact I’m on top of those people,” he said.



Nvula, who expressed interest in contesting the 2025 presidential election, presented himself as one of the politicians with the ideas and leadership qualities needed to change Malawi’s fortunes.



Advertisements He further argued that a country ranked among the world’s poorest needs leaders who understand the struggles of ordinary citizens and can develop practical solutions to improve their lives.