PAC steps up pressure on stalled projects

Malawians are still waiting for two major public infrastructure projects in Mzimba to be completed, nearly a decade after construction began.



Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has pledged to tighten oversight of the projects to ensure contractors deliver quality infrastructure and taxpayers get value for money.



PAC Chairperson Baba Steve Malondera made the commitment on Sunday in Mzimba during an inspection of the M’mbelwa District Council Office Complex and M’mbelwa Stadium, both of which remain incomplete years after work started.

PAC officials

Construction of the district council office complex began in 2017, while work on M’mbelwa Stadium started in 2018. However, neither project has been completed, raising questions about the delays and the use of public resources.



Malondera said the committee would continue monitoring public infrastructure projects to ensure contractors and responsible authorities meet required standards and deliver facilities that justify government investment.



The inspection was aimed at assessing progress, establishing the causes of the delays and identifying challenges standing in the way of completing the two projects.



Mzimba District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu, council directors, Council Chairperson Joel Nkhata, Mzimba Perekezi Fikani Nyirenda and officials from the Construction Industry Regulatory Authority (CIRA) attended the inspection.