Mapanje to be buried in UK

Malawian literary icon Professor Jack Mapanje will be laid to rest in York, United Kingdom, next month.



Writer John Lwanda confirmed the burial arrangements, saying the late poet’s family had communicated to members of the literary community that Mapanje will be laid to rest on December 2, following his death on November 4



Advertisements Speaking to local media, Lwanda, who lives in Scotland, said he had already started making arrangements to travel to York for the funeral. He added that the family would communicate any changes to the programme.



Poet Benedicto Wokomaatani Malunga also confirmed receiving communication from the family indicating December 2 as the burial date.



In tribute to Mapanje, Malunga has composed a poem titled The Fall of a Baobab, reflecting on the late writer’s contribution to Malawi’s literary heritage and the loss his death represents.



Advertisements Malunga describes Mapanje as a poet whose work carried deep emotions and challenging ideas, leaving a lasting mark on literature.



Mapanje’s literary legacy is also being celebrated through a recently published anthology titled Rare Earths, which features some of his poetry and is available on Amazon.



Originally from Mangochi District, Mapanje was widely celebrated for his literary works, particularly Of Chameleons and Gods. He is survived by his wife, three children and five grandchildren.