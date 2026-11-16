100 mattresses for struggling Likoma learners

Learners at Likoma Secondary School are set to have better sleeping conditions after the institution received 100 mattresses to ease a shortage that has been affecting their accommodation.



The mattresses, valued at K10 million, were handed over on Thursday at St Maria Goretti Primary School in Nkhata Bay following an appeal by the school’s management for support.



Advertisements Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) Finance and Administration Manager Kambani Mchiela said the company responded to the appeal as part of its commitment to supporting education and improving learners’ welfare.



Mchiela said education remains one of the company’s corporate social responsibility focus areas because of its role in national development.



“We believe that this generous donation demonstrates our commitment to supporting education, promoting students’ well-being and creating a conducive learning environment. It is our hope that by addressing some of the basic accommodation needs of learners, the donation will help them focus on their studies and pursue a brighter future,” he said.



Advertisements Likoma Islands Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation Charles Chilambula commended the company for responding to the school’s needs, saying the mattresses would improve learners’ living conditions and support their academic performance.



“It is a great gesture, and it is going to benefit us immensely. The donation will provide students a more comfortable environment to support their learning and academic performance,” he said.



Chilambula also urged the school management to safeguard the mattresses to ensure they serve learners for a long time.



Advertisements Likoma Secondary School Head Teacher Jeremiah Mzumara thanked the company for the donation, saying it would help address one of the challenges affecting accommodation facilities at the institution.