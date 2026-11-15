Usi prepares to break silence

Former Vice-President Michael Usi is set to return to the national political spotlight on Monday as Malawians await his views on the country’s mounting economic and governance challenges.



Usi is scheduled to address journalists at 10am on November 16, 2026, in Lilongwe, although his office is yet to communicate the venue for the press conference.



Advertisements His office has confirmed the planned briefing and assured invited media houses that venue details will be communicated to them. A poster circulating on social media has so far provided only the date and time.



The announcement comes three days after former president and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera addressed journalists in Lilongwe, where he focused largely on internal party matters, including leadership, succession and the party’s future.



Chakwera’s briefing attracted attention as Malawians were also looking for answers to the economic difficulties affecting households and businesses, particularly fuel shortages, foreign exchange constraints, rising living costs and pressure on public services.



Advertisements Usi’s appearance now presents another opportunity for a former senior government official to speak on issues extending beyond party politics, at a time when the country is demanding answers and practical solutions.



Having served as Vice-President under Chakwera from June 2024 until October 2025, Usi has firsthand experience of the previous administration and the challenges associated with running government.



Since leaving office, he has continued to make public interventions on governance, corruption and economic management, at times questioning the performance of successive administrations.



Advertisements In September 2026, Usi criticised both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration and the preceding MCP government, arguing that neither had adequately addressed Malawi’s governance challenges.



His criticism of both administrations has positioned him as a political voice willing to question those in power regardless of their political affiliation.



Monday’s briefing could therefore offer him an opportunity to explain his position on the country’s current difficulties, suggest possible solutions and clarify his political ambitions.



Malawians will be particularly interested in whether he tackles fuel availability, foreign exchange shortages, electricity supply, food security, unemployment, corruption and the rising cost of living.



However, his office has not yet publicly disclosed the agenda, making it premature to attribute specific policy proposals or positions to him before the briefing.



Ultimately, the weight of Usi’s return to the national stage will depend on whether he moves beyond political criticism to offer credible answers to the problems confronting ordinary Malawians.