Businesses face December 31 deadline

Thousands of businesses, companies and trustees risk losing their legal status and being struck off Malawi’s official register if they fail to re-register by December 31, 2026.

The Companies, Registrations and Intellectual Property Centre (CRIPC), formerly the Department of the Registrar General, says every company, business and incorporated trustee registered before its online portal was introduced must re-register on the CRIPC Online Services Portal.

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Affected businesses can tell by their certificates: older certificates have no QR code and no numerically sequential unique ID.

The registrar has also warned that business name certificates issued under the repealed Business Name Registration Act that show no expiry date are no longer valid. Their owners must re-register.

Businesses that miss the deadline face serious consequences, according to the notice signed by Registrar General Chikumbutso Namelo:

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– banks, regulators and other institutions will stop recognising their certificates;

– their business name will become available for anyone else to register;

– they will be treated as inactive, and the registrar may start the legal process to remove them from the register.

Re-registration is done online at www.cripc.gov.mw. Applicants must first create an account, then choose the re-registration service and follow the instructions.

For help, CRIPC can be reached on [email protected] or on +265 999 479 968, +265 996 703 087, +265 999 151 377 and +265 999 200 533.