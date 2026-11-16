Counterfeit alcohol knocks out Castel Malawi

A flood of smuggled and illicit alcohol could cost 100 people their jobs at Castel Malawi, the brewer of Carlsberg and Kuche Kuche and the country’s second-largest taxpayer.

The company plans to retrench 100 employees, blaming a business environment that management says is hurting its operations and threatening its future, The Daily Times reported on Monday.

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The layoffs were due to start in the second week of November. They have been put on hold for three weeks after talks between management and the Castel Malawi Workers Union (Camawu), giving the union a last chance to persuade government to step in.

Union blames cheap, untaxed drinks

Camawu President Israel Mughogho said the market is “flooded with smuggled and locally produced illicit products” that undercut legitimate brewers.

“These illicit alcoholic products do not only evade taxes but also pose a health and safety hazard to the citizens of Malawi,” Mughogho said.

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He wants the Ministries of Finance and Trade to “urgently” review beer and spirits taxes, arguing that the current regime leaves local manufacturers at a disadvantage against producers in neighbouring countries.

The union is seeking meetings with the Ministry of Labour, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), the Ministry of Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

“We, as Camawu, want to meet the Ministry of Labour, as they are policymakers on labour and employment matters. We believe they have a vital role to assist in safeguarding the job market in Malawi,” Mughogho said.

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Castel Malawi Managing Director Thomas Reynaud confirmed the three-week agreement with the union.

“I can confirm that the Workers Union engaged us and pleaded that they need time to convince the authorities,” Reynaud said.

An old problem for the taxman

Illicit alcohol has long troubled the MRA. In 2024, government introduced the Kalondola electronic excise tax stamps on alcoholic drinks, cigarettes and soft drinks, so that genuine, tax-paid products could be told apart from smuggled ones. The MRA has since stepped up spot checks at shops, wholesalers and liquor stores.

The union’s warning suggests the problem has not gone away. If government does not respond within the three weeks, 100 Castel workers could be out of a job before Christmas, and the treasury could lose more revenue from one of its biggest taxpayers.