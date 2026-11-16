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Malawi army issues warning

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Malawi Defence Force (MDF) training in Chikangawa Forest in Mzimba, northern Malawi

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will carry out a live-firing military exercise in parts of Lilongwe and Dedza districts from Monday, 16 November, to Friday, 20 November 2026.

The exercise will take place in and around Chiseka, Mitundu, Kabwazi, Nkhoma and Nguli Gallery Range.

In a press release, the MDF said the exercise is part of its routine operational training and that comprehensive safety measures are in place to keep disruption to a minimum.

Residents of the surrounding areas are urged to stay calm. The army says the presence of troops and the sound of gunfire pose no threat to their safety.

“The Malawi Defence Force appreciates the usual cooperation and understanding of the public as it undertakes this important training exercise,” the statement said.

The release was signed by Captain F E Phelatu, for the Chief Public Information Officer, who can be reached on +265 991 175 960.

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