Social media outcry forces power back to Makanjira hospital

Makanjira Rural Hospital in Mangochi District has been reconnected to electricity following public outrage over revelations that the facility had been without power after its official commissioning.



The K2.4 billion hospital was commissioned by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri on October 26, 2026, but it later emerged that electricity had only been connected temporarily to facilitate the opening ceremony.



Advertisements The facility was left without power after the event, raising questions about the readiness of the hospital to serve patients.



In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Phiri confirmed that electricity had been restored, adding that he had purchased electricity units worth K500,000 to support the hospital’s operations over the weekend as Mangochi District Council works on a lasting solution.



The minister commended social media users for raising concerns about the hospital’s lack of electricity, saying public engagement and accountability could help drive development.



Advertisements “I do appreciate the power of social media. This is how development should work, together, with accountability,” he said.



Phiri also thanked Mangochi District Council, Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) personnel and other officials who took part in restoring power to the facility.



He further explained that he was unaware of the electricity challenges when he was invited to commission the hospital, saying he had been assured that everything was in place.



Advertisements However, he said he later discovered that temporary arrangements had been made to ensure electricity was available during the commissioning ceremony.