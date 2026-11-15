No fuel, only explanations from govt

Malawians are running from one fuel station to another in search of scarce fuel, but government seems to have plenty of explanations for why the pumps are running dry.



Now, authorities are blaming forex shortages, financial constraints and logistical problems, without saying when the nightmare will end.



Advertisements In a letter responding to nationwide demonstrations planned for Tuesday, November 17, 2026, government has defended its handling of the crisis, insisting that the persistent disruptions are not a result of inaction.



But as motorists endure long queues, transport operators struggle to keep vehicles moving and businesses count their losses, the explanations offer little relief to a population desperate for fuel.



Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Energy Elvis Thodi says government is implementing emergency interventions to increase fuel availability, improve distribution and protect consumers.



Advertisements Yet the response leaves a bigger question hanging: how much longer must Malawians pay the price for a crisis that authorities have yet to bring under control?



Thodi says government is prioritising essential services, including health facilities and security institutions, while the National Oil Company of Malawi engages international suppliers, financial institutions and transporters to secure additional fuel supplies.



He adds that government is pursuing long-term measures to address the financial, foreign exchange and logistical constraints affecting petroleum imports.



Advertisements However, with no clear timeline for restoring reliable supplies, motorists and businesses are left facing an uncertain future as the fuel crisis continues to disrupt daily life.