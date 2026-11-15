Women get lifeline to fight poverty

Women struggling to support their families amid economic hardship are set to benefit from a new initiative offering practical skills to help them earn an income and become financially independent.



Community Care Trust (CCT) has launched the Women Relief Initiative in Lilongwe, targeting women with limited economic opportunities and access to resources.



Advertisements CCT chief executive officer Georgina Lowole said the initiative seeks to ease the burden on women struggling to provide for their families by equipping them with skills they can use to start businesses and generate income.



The beneficiaries will receive training in tailoring, sewing, garment construction, clothing design and finishing, baking, personal presentation and hygiene, entrepreneurship and basic business management.



“The goal is not just to teach a skill, but to help each woman turn that skill into a steady source of income,” said Lowole.



Advertisements She said many women have the determination and potential to succeed but lack access to training, equipment and start-up support needed to establish sustainable businesses.



Lowole said the initiative goes beyond vocational training, describing it as an investment in women’s economic participation and the welfare of their families and communities.



“When a woman is equipped, her whole household and community benefits,” she said.



Advertisements CCT has since appealed to well-wishers and potential partners to support the initiative to help more women access the training and opportunities.