MHC struggles to meet housing demand

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) has just over 6,500 houses against an annual demand of more than 100,000, leaving thousands of people competing for limited accommodation.



The huge gap between demand and supply is pushing the corporation to find new ways of financing construction as it seeks to increase the number of houses available to the public.



MHC Director of Technical Services Matthews Mwadzaangati said the corporation was now using money generated from rentals and other services to maintain existing properties and finance new developments.



He said this was necessary because MHC, which operates as a commercial state-owned enterprise, no longer receives government subsidies and must generate resources to sustain its operations.

Mwadzaangati: The demand is higher

Mwadzaangati made the remarks on Friday during the handover of five newly completed houses at Ngumbe in Blantyre, explaining that the units were part of a development project that began in 2014.



He said the corporation was also implementing different housing models to cater for various income groups, balancing affordable accommodation with commercially viable properties that can generate revenue for further investment.



Defending the rental charges for the newly completed houses, Mwadzaangati said the prices reflected the investment made in the properties and the need for MHC to recover its costs.



“Whatever has been injected into the project should be able to equate to the rental charges. We didn’t just wake up and realise that we need to be charging the amounts that we indicated,” he said.



The five houses have already attracted tenants, with one occupied and the remaining four paid for, according to Mwadzaangati.



To address the wider housing shortage, he said MHC was pursuing Project 250, which targets the construction of 250,000 houses over 10 years, translating to 25,000 units annually.

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Ngumbe new houses

As part of the initiative, MHC and FDH Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of 10,000 housing units in the first phase. Mwadzaangati said the corporation was working on the arrangements for rolling out the project.



Meanwhile, MHC Board Member Enos Mkwezalamba described the completion of the five houses as a significant achievement, noting that the corporation’s housing stock had declined over the years due to various reasons.



Mkwezalamba urged tenants to take proper care of the properties and leave them in good condition when their tenancy ends so that other people can occupy them.