Ansah challenges police women to secure family futures

Women serving in the police and wives of male police officers have been challenged to build financial independence and strengthen their families to protect their households from economic hardship.



Vice President Jane Ansah made the call on Friday, November 13, 2026, when she hosted the two groups at State Residence in Area 12, Lilongwe, for an engagement on women’s empowerment and family welfare.



Ansah urged the women to invest wisely, explore sustainable income-generating activities and manage their finances responsibly to improve their living standards and secure their families’ futures.



She also challenged them to uphold strong moral values, remain committed to their marriages and promote unity, saying stable families depend on mutual respect, responsibility and shared values.



The Vice President commended the groups for fostering friendship, unity and prayer, describing such bonds as important in building supportive relationships and peaceful homes.



Chairperson of the groups, Nancy Phiri, said they established the initiative in May 2026 to empower women through financial independence, skills development and better family management.



Phiri said members also contribute money towards charitable activities to support vulnerable people, extending their efforts beyond their own families.



She thanked Ansah for hosting the groups, saying the engagement had given them an opportunity to exchange ideas and receive guidance on strengthening their families and advancing women’s economic empowerment.