One person has died and five others sustained injuries in a road accident involving four vehicles at Linthipe 3 Bridge along the Lilongwe-Dedza M1 Road.



Dedza Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Beatrice Jefita has identified the deceased as Namon Thaulo aged 56, who was driving a Scania tanker registration number NN11816/NN11750.



According to Jefita, a Freightliner truck travelling from Dedza towards Lilongwe tried to overtake the tanker at the bridge and side-swiped it. The tanker veered off the road and plunged into a waterway.



The Freightliner then collided head-on with an oncoming Howo truck carrying timber, which rolled backwards and hit a VW Touran station wagon travelling behind it.



Thaulo sustained head and internal injuries and was rushed to Dedza District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead before receiving treatment including the driver of the Freightliner who sustained head injuries and is receiving treatment at the same hospital.



The driver of the Howo truck, a female passenger from the tanker and two female passengers from the VW Touran sustained minor injuries and were treated as outpatients and all four vehicles suffered extensive damage to their front sections.



Thaulo hailed from Chimongo Village in

Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.



Dedza Police has urged all road users to observe traffic regulations, exercise caution when overtaking, keeping safe following distances and avoiding dangerous driving to prevent road accidents.