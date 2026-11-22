Passengers travelling through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) have been advised to arrive at least four hours before departure following a technical fault that has disrupted passenger check-in services.



The disruption has forced airport authorities to resort to manual check-in procedures, raising the risk of delays for travellers.



Airport Development Limited (ADL), which manages the country’s airports, says the problem was caused by heavy rainfall and strong winds that affected the area on Monday, November 17, 2026.



In a statement, ADL spokesperson Wezzie Gondwe Lawrence confirmed that the technical fault had affected passenger check-in operations, forcing the airport to abandon its normal automated system.



“Technical failure has crippled passenger check-in operations at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) and we have resorted to manual processing since November 17, 2026,” said Gondwe Lawrence.



She said ADL was working to fix the problem and restore normal operations as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, passengers have been urged to carry all required travel documents, including valid passports and visas, to avoid further delays during the manual check-in process.



The four-hour early arrival advisory is intended to give travellers enough time to complete check-in procedures amid the disruption.