Malawi is targeting a 30 percent reduction in road carnage by 2030 under its National Road Safety Strategy, as authorities intensify efforts to address road accidents and fatalities across the country.



Director of Road Traffic and Safety Services Christopher Madalitso Kuyera said the strategy, which runs from 2022 to 2030, is aimed at reversing the country’s road accident situation through improved interventions and cooperation among stakeholders.



Kuyera: Review underway



Kuyera said authorities are currently conducting a midterm review of the strategy to assess progress, identify interventions that are working and determine areas requiring additional resources.



“We are doing a midterm review to see which ones are working, which are not working, where we have to put more resources, which ones to target and also which stakeholders to work with,” he said.



The target comes amid mixed results in the country’s road safety situation, with recorded accidents declining from about 4,200 in 2024 to 3,900 in 2025, while fatal accidents increased from approximately 830 to 880 during the same period.



Kuyera identified speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless overtaking, tailgating and failure to observe traffic rules as some of the major causes of road accidents, saying many could be prevented through responsible behaviour.



He called for collective action involving motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, communities, religious leaders and politicians, stressing that road safety requires everyone to take responsibility for protecting lives.