Police in Kasungu have arrested a 59-year-old man, Yusuf Tchoya, after recovering 7,170 litres of diesel allegedly kept without a licence at Bakers Pride office in Kasungu Town.



Kasungu Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Miracle Hauli said the incident occurred on November 19, 2026, at around 6:30 pm.



Advertisements Hauli said police officers on patrol acted on a tip off from well.wishers that diesel was being kept in containers at the premises.



A search uncovered seven containers, each holding 1,000 litres of diesel, alongside jerrycans containing approximately 170 litres, bringing the total to 7,170 litres.



The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) later verified the recovered fuel on November 20, while samples have been sent to the Malawi Bureau of Standards for analysis.



Advertisements Tchoya is being kept in police custody pending trial. He is accused of possessing liquid fuel without a licence, contrary to Section 16(2) of the Liquid Fuels and Gas Act of 2004.



He hails from Chemusa, Traditional Authority Machinjiri, in Blantyre.