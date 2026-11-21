Men account for eight in every 10 people killed in road accidents in Malawi, with speeding among the leading causes of crashes, raising questions about why men are disproportionately losing their lives on the country’s roads.



The 2025 Annual Road Traffic Accident Report shows that men accounted for 81 percent of all road fatalities, while people aged between 25 and 44 represented 51 percent of those killed, exposing the extent to which road crashes are claiming lives among the country’s economically active population.



The figures were presented by Road Traffic Directorate Director Christopher Madalisto Kuyera during the commemoration of Africa Road Safety Day in Dedza on Saturday, where he said speeding remained the leading behavioural cause of road accidents, accounting for 1,426 cases, representing approximately 36 percent of recorded behavioural causes in 2025.



Kuyera also cited failure to give way or observe traffic signs, careless overtaking and tailgating as other behaviours contributing to accidents, stressing that many crashes could be prevented if road users took responsibility for their decisions.



“Road safety does not begin with the police officer at the roadblock, or with the traffic sign at the roadside. It begins with the individual decision each of us makes before and during every journey,” said Kuyera.



He said motorists and other road users could reduce the risk of accidents by fastening seatbelts, wearing helmets, slowing down, giving way and avoiding alcohol before driving, arguing that road safety should not be left to traffic police and road authorities alone.



Kuyera: speeding remains a challenge

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Bright Kumwembe, representing the Minister, said road accidents continue to destroy lives, separate families and leave survivors with injuries that permanently affect their ability to earn a living, with the consequences extending to households and the national health system.



“No journey is so urgent that it justifies reckless driving. Arriving a few minutes earlier is never worth risking a life. A successful journey is one in which everyone arrives safely,” said Kumwembe.



He called on drivers, particularly those operating passenger service vehicles and heavy goods vehicles, to prioritise safety over schedules and commercial returns, while encouraging passengers to speak up whenever they feel their lives are being put at risk.



Dedza District Council Chairperson Joseph Kwenda said road accidents affect more people than those directly involved, urging drivers, kabaza operators, pedestrians and other road users to observe traffic regulations and take responsibility for protecting lives.

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Kumwenda: no journey is so urgent

Meanwhile, Dedza District Hospital Acting District Medical Officer Sibongile Kaphaizi said the hospital continues to receive road accident casualties whose treatment requires specialised equipment and resources beyond those used for ordinary medical conditions.



Kaphaizi said the donation of hospital equipment by the Road Traffic Directorate would help supplement the hospital’s capacity to manage trauma cases, as road accident injuries often require additional medical attention and specialised resources.



The commemoration was held under the theme “Road Safety Starts with Me,” with authorities urging Malawians to take personal responsibility for their conduct on the roads as the country continues efforts to reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities.