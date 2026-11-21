Women and girls facing gender-based violence in Malawi continue to need stronger protection, faster access to justice and better support as the country prepares to launch this year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign.



The campaign, running from November 25 to December 10, will put the spotlight on ending impunity for perpetrators, protecting survivors and ensuring that victims can access justice.



Under the theme, “Unite to End Violence Against All Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity,” Malawi’s focus this year is on strengthening the systems that prevent abuse, handle reported cases and protect victims.



Secretary for Gender Esmie Tamanda Kainja said the campaign would push for stronger laws, better reporting mechanisms and expanded access to justice and support services for survivors.



“The 16 Days of Activism campaign seeks to accelerate action towards ending all forms of violence against women and girls, to promote comprehensive laws criminalising all forms of violence, promote reporting and referral, expand access to justice and protection services,” reads part of a statement released on Friday.



Government has also singled out online violence as an emerging threat requiring attention, particularly as women and girls increasingly face harassment, threats, intimidation and other forms of abuse through digital platforms.



The focus means efforts to fight gender-based violence must extend beyond homes, schools and communities to include social media and other online spaces where perpetrators can target victims.



Malawi will officially launch the campaign on November 25 at St Paul’s Primary School Ground in Traditional Authority Malengachanzi, Nkhotakota District.



Minister of Gender Mary Thom Navicha is expected to preside over the launch and unveil two national action plans covering gender-based violence and disaster risk reduction for the 2026–2030 period.



The plans are expected to guide prevention, protection and coordinated responses to challenges affecting vulnerable groups.



Malawi adopted the international 16 Days of Activism campaign in 2001, following its launch globally in 1991. The annual campaign runs from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.