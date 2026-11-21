Though the race for points is tight in the 2026 FDH Bank Premiership, head coaches for Civil Service United and Ekhaya FC were both satisfied with sharing the spoils after a goalless draw at Mpira Stadium in Blantyre.



Each team dominated one half, but neither managed to find the back of the net. Ekhaya came closest when one of their efforts hit the left upright of Rahman John.



Advertisements Civo came from the recess with an increased pace as they tried to dislodge 6th-placed Ekhaya, but they were unlucky in front of goal. Referee Mayamiko Kanjere blew the final whistle after 90+5 minutes to confirm the barren draw.



After the match, Ekhaya head coach Fundi Akidu admitted his side failed to start strongly in the first half as Civil were edible side and only hoped positively in the remaining matches.



“We need to engage an upper gear. There are many games to go and all we need is to take home-ground advantage,” said Akidu.



Advertisements “Anything could have happened in the second half since the Lilongwe-based Servants came with venom. We only got relief from the point collected.” he added.



Civil Service United head coach Abbasi Makawa said his side were second on the ball in the first half and failed to utilise two golden chances in the second half.



“A point is not bad. Ekhaya was a possible win for us, but confidence will be there for us after we win two or three games which are ahead of us,” said Makawa.



Advertisements “We played well and we hope for better. It’s not the result we wanted, but we have a point and a point is not bad. We could have won the game, but putting the ball into the net was not easy, though we had two clear chances,” he added.



At the end of the 90+5 minutes, Chifundo Damba of Civil Service United was voted Man of the Match.



After Week 20, Civil Service United remain stuck on position 11 with 23 points, while Ekhaya are on position 6 with 26 points.