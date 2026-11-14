MHEN, UHCC demand fair health worker recruitment

The upcoming recruitment of health workers has sparked calls for fairness and transparency, with two health advocacy organisations warning against favouritism and political interference in the selection process.



The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) and the Universal Health Coverage Coalition (UHCC) have urged government to ensure that all candidates get an equal opportunity during the recruitment exercise scheduled for November 20 to 22, 2026.



In a press statement seen by Malawi24, the organisations welcomed the exercise, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen the country’s health workforce and improve healthcare delivery.



However, they have called on government to put adequate measures in place to prevent overcrowding and safeguard candidates during the interview process.



The organisations have also called for serving health workers who have upgraded their academic and professional qualifications to be given an equal chance to compete for senior positions that match their qualifications and experience.



They further stressed that the recruitment process must be strictly merit-based and free from favouritism, political interference and other forms of unfair treatment.



According to MHEN and UHCC, a transparent recruitment process would promote equal opportunities, boost staff morale and encourage career progression while strengthening healthcare delivery.



They have urged government to uphold fairness and accountability throughout the exercise to ensure that qualified and deserving candidates have an equal opportunity to serve in the country’s health sector.