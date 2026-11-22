…K652 million for 6 pit latrines

…K2.5 billion of CDF money goes to finishing a stadium

Ntcheu District Council is putting billions of kwacha of its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) money for the construction of 32 pit latrines. The coucil even plans to pay K652 million for six pitlatrines and a classroom block at one school. It is also spending more than K1.1 billion each on two other school projects.

Ntcheu has published a notice of intention to award 11 contracts, dated 21 November 2026, under the heading “RCDF”, the reformed CDF. Together the contracts are worth K13.15 billion.

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The biggest is K2.51 billion to Nyalunganu Contractors to complete Ntcheu Stadium, about a fifth of the total.

Two classrooms, 6 latrines, hundreds of millions

Infra-Con Works will be paid K652.3 million to build a double classroom block, two double latrines and two single latrines, and to provide furniture, at Satumba F.P. School in Ziyembe Ward, Ntcheu North West Constituency.

A double classroom block is one building with two classrooms.

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That is almost twice the cost per block of the two classroom blocks with toilets that Mulanje District Council plans to build at Nankuyu Primary School, which come to about K360 million each.

At Nankungwi in Ntcheu Dzonzi Mvai Constituency, El and Ellion Contractors will get K1.14 billion for a double classroom block with furniture, six pit latrines, two semi-detached teachers’ houses and a water installation.

Haltsons Construction will be paid K1.14 billion for two double classroom blocks, a semi-detached staff house and latrines at Lisungwi Community Day Secondary School in Ntcheu South.

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Khaikani Building Contractors will get K733.1 million for a double classroom block with latrines, furniture and a solar-powered semi-detached staff house at Kapanila in Masasa Ward, while Energyz Building Constructions will be paid K937.4 million for two double classroom blocks, latrines and furniture at Bawi Secondary School in Ntcheu Central East.

The five school contracts add up to K4.61 billion.

In July, Nsanje Central MP Francis Kasaila told Parliament that some councils were budgeting more than K200 million for a single classroom block, Nyasa Times reported. Education Minister Bright Msaka told the House that contractors working with councils were quoting between K1 billion and K5 billion for secondary schools, which he called unacceptable, and cited a Mwanza school with four classrooms, laboratories, offices and six teachers’ houses built by a German charity for about K250 million.

Health, police and a paying ward

Four health contracts are worth K4.98 billion. They include K1.98 billion to Building Masters Contractors for a paying ward at Ntcheu District Hospital, K1.41 billion to Twende Contractors for a maternity wing, outpatient department and staff house at Makwangwala Health Post, K903 million to Premier Developers Enterprises for a maternity wing at Champiti Health Centre, and K692 million to Eco-Construction Limited to complete a health post and build two staff houses at Kabekere Health Centre.

Ntcheu District Council’s proposed CDF contracts in Malawi total K13.15 billion across 11 projects. The works include 32 pit latrines, a paying ward and the completion of Ntcheu Stadium.

Sanga Construction will be paid K1.05 billion for Kambilonjo Police Unit, with a water supply system and pit latrines, in Ntcheu Dzonzi Mvai Constituency. In Mulanje, the Chikhwaza Police Unit is costing K1.17 billion.

Fidelis is everywhere

Fidelis does not appear on Ntcheu’s list, but one name keeps turning up in CDF contracts in other districts. The biggest single award in Mulanje, K2.31 billion for Nkuta Health Centre in Mulanje South East, goes to Fidelis Construction Limited.

Online publication Malawi Cables reported on Saturday that Fidelis Construction has also been picked for a K1.35 billion reformed CDF contract at Msenjere Junior Primary School in Mwanza and a K2.95 billion PIM Market project in Chiradzulu, citing notices from the two councils, and that it is building a K1.9 billion maternity wing in Blantyre North. Malawi Cables puts the company’s documented CDF awards in Mulanje, Mwanza, Blantyre and Chiradzulu at K8.51 billion. Malawi24 has not yet seen the Mwanza and Chiradzulu notices.

A similarly named firm, Fidelis Building Contractors, was handed the site for the Thyolo market project under the TRADE Programme in July, and is in a joint venture with Zhengtai Group Limited that has been picked for a K50.06 billion teaching complex at LUANAR’s Natural Resources College. It is not clear whether Fidelis Construction Limited and Fidelis Building Contractors are the same company.

Malawi24 is seeking comment from Fidelis.

Full list

Lot Project Successful bidder Amount (MK) 15 Completion of Ntcheu Stadium Nyalunganu Contractors 2,514,065,998.77 14 Paying ward, Ntcheu District Hospital Building Masters Contractors 1,977,411,626.19 8 Maternity wing, OPD, staff house and associated works, Makwangwala Health Post, Ntcheu Central Twende Contractors 1,408,633,034.37 12 Double classroom block, latrines, 2 semi-detached teachers’ houses and water, Nankungwi, Ntcheu Dzonzi Mvai El and Ellion Contractors 1,144,263,836.43 13 2 double classroom blocks, staff house and latrines, Lisungwi CDSS, Ntcheu South Haltsons Construction 1,138,101,831.98 11 Kambilonjo Police Unit, water supply and latrines, Ntcheu Dzonzi Mvai Sanga Construction 1,049,639,719.01 9 2 double classroom blocks, latrines and furniture, Bawi Secondary School, Ntcheu Central East Energyz Building Constructions 937,373,356.76 10 Maternity wing and incinerator, Champiti Health Centre, Ntcheu Central East Premier Developers Enterprises 902,978,704.43 1 Double classroom block, latrines, furniture and solar-powered staff house, Kapanila, Masasa Ward Khaikani Building Contractors 733,097,884.54 5 Completion of health post, latrines and 2 staff houses, Kabekere Health Centre, Ntcheu Bwanje Eco-Construction Limited 692,048,427.10 7 Double classroom block, latrines and furniture, Satumba F.P. School, Ntcheu North West Infra-Con Works 652,323,128.40 Total 13,149,937,547.98

The notice lists lots 1, 5 and 7 to 15; it does not mention lots 2, 3, 4 and 6. Like the Mulanje notice, it gives no sizes or bills of quantities, so the public cannot see what each contract buys.

Losing bidders have until midnight on 7 December 2026 to request a debriefing. Malawi24 is seeking comment from Ntcheu District Council.