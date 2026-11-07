Police impound 18 motorcycles in Mzimba crackdown

Police in Kafukule, Mzimba District, have impounded 18 motorcycles for violating road traffic regulations during a joint enforcement operation conducted on November 6, 2026.



The operation, involving Traffic and General Duties officers, targeted motorcycle operators found committing various traffic offences, including riding unregistered motorcycles, operating without insurance, failing to wear protective helmets and carrying more than one passenger.



Advertisements Kafukule Police Public Relations Officer, Constable Thomas Jemitala, said the impounded motorcycles would only be released after their owners had paid the prescribed fines and fulfilled the relevant registration requirements.



Jemitala has since urged motorcycle operators to comply with road traffic regulations, warning that failure to observe the law could attract penalties.



He emphasised the importance of responsible riding in reducing road accidents and protecting the lives of motorcycle operators, passengers and other road users.



Advertisements The operation forms part of efforts to strengthen road safety enforcement and promote compliance with traffic regulations in the area.