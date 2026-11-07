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CAMA warns protest bans could fuel violence

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Jonh- Malawi24

Blocking peaceful demonstrations could turn public frustration into violence, with the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) warning that denying citizens space to express their grievances risks triggering unrest and destruction of property.

CAMA executive director John Kapito says preventing peaceful protests denies Malawians a constitutional right and closes an important channel for citizens to demand answers from authorities.

In a statement, Kapito said citizens are already struggling with the high cost of living, foreign exchange and fuel shortages, and unemployment, making it important for government to listen to their concerns.

He warned that banning demonstrations does not eliminate public anger but instead allows frustration to build, making it harder to contain when it eventually boils over.

Kapito also linked vandalism witnessed during previous demonstrations to the closure of legitimate channels through which citizens can express their grievances, saying peaceful protests provide an opportunity for dialogue.

He said the current Inspector General of Police, Luhanga, has experience in managing and negotiating with demonstrators, urging politicians to allow the Malawi Police Service to perform its duties without intimidation or political interference.

Kapito has called on the police to remain professional and impartial by protecting both demonstrators and property, while urging government to allow citizens to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

He warned that suppressing peaceful dissent could create conditions for greater instability, arguing that allowing peaceful demonstrations is cheaper than repairing property destroyed during violent protests.

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