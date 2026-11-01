Mbewe’s arrogance caught on camera

Ephraim Mbewe has sparked outrage after a video emerged showing him throwing insults, issuing threats and boasting about his connections against a road traffic officer whose apparent crime was stopping him for driving without vehicle registration number plates.



Caught on the wrong side of traffic regulations, Mbewe appeared to have more energy for challenging the officer than explaining why he was driving a vehicle without number plates.



Advertisements What followed was a shocking roadside display of arrogance, with a public officer seemingly forced to endure abuse for simply doing his job.



The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the officer maintaining his composure as Mbewe questions his authority, challenges his explanation and repeatedly attempts to turn a routine traffic stop into a battle of influence.



The officer tells Mbewe that President Peter Mutharika directed that vehicles without number plates should not be allowed on the road. But Mbewe disputes this, insisting that the directive came from former president Lazarus Chakwera.



Advertisements “President sanayankhule chili chonse chokhudza izi. Amene anayankhula izi ndi a Chisale kuti galimoto iliyonse yopanda number plate muimange. If I check, I can even tell you the date when he spoke that, and that was not the president,” Mbewe says.



He then questions whether the instruction was gazetted, with the officer referring him to the Road Traffic Act. But Mbewe’s argument soon takes a disturbing turn as he boasts about his connections and physical strength.



“Let’s contest. We should see who has connections. Let’s see who is big. Don’t do that with me. I’m even more powerful physically,” he says.



Advertisements As if challenging the officer’s authority was not enough, Mbewe goes further, suggesting that he could use his contacts to give the officer peace. He also appears to offer money in exchange for the officer working for him.



“I will not do that. What I can do now is to pay you. You should work for me. How much is the fine? Ineyo won’t do that. If you want, you should do transaction with me today. I should pay you money, you work for me and let’s see what will happen tomorrow,” he says.



The spectacle has drawn condemnation online, with many questioning the mentality of a motorist who appears to mistake a traffic officer’s uniform for an invitation to demonstrate his personal power.



Renowned social media commentator Onjezani Kenani shared the video with a brutal assessment: “The rule of law is gone. What remains is anarchy.”



His post attracted comments praising the officer for showing remarkable restraint in the face of open provocation.



“This officer is calm… even kumpeza ku office yake amayankhula choncho… so kind. It’s very unfortunate wakumana ndi Savage but still he kept his composure,” commented Prince Starterr Mbaika.



Gusto John Mowere also condemned the disrespect towards law enforcement officers, saying: “We need to respect men in uniform please regardless of any position we may have.”



Last year, shortly after being sworn in as President, Peter Mutharika warned his supporters against using “Ana a Dad” number plates and other symbols of presidential privilege, stressing that his election victory should not be interpreted as a licence for anyone to place themselves above the law.