Chinese-owned mine accused of abusing Malawian workers

A Chinese-owned mining company in Karonga is facing serious allegations of exploiting Malawian workers, exposing employees to dangerous working conditions and mistreating children in surrounding communities.



Workers at Nkhachira Coal Mine in Mkamanga Village, operated by Xingma Investment Limited, have accused the company of subjecting them to harsh labour conditions while denying them basic protective equipment and decent workplace facilities.



The complaints emerged on Friday when Karonga Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Morgan Dzonzi, made an unannounced inspection of the mining site.



Workers told police that they spend their days digging coal and watering roads without protective footwear, face masks or other essential safety equipment, despite the risks associated with mining activities.



They said they work from 7am to 4pm, with only a 30-minute lunch break, for a monthly salary of K160,000, which they consider grossly inadequate for the demands and risks of their jobs.

Even more disturbing are allegations that a supervisor assaults and intimidates workers, with employees who challenge the treatment threatened with dismissal.



The workers also reported that the mine has no toilets and that they depend on an unprotected well for drinking water, raising further concerns about their health and dignity.



The allegations extend beyond the workplace, with surrounding communities accusing a Chinese manager of encouraging children to fight for entertainment, rewarding winners with zitumbuwa.



Residents further alleged that the manager sometimes uses children’s clothes to clean his vehicle before giving them K100.



Responding to the complaints, Dzonzi said police would forward the concerns to relevant authorities for investigation and intervention.



He also challenged Malawian managers at the mine to stop shielding foreign nationals accused of misconduct, warning that nobody is above Malawi’s laws.



Meanwhile, police have arrested a 36-year-old Chinese national, Wu Haoqiu, who works for Xingma Investment Limited, over allegations that he unlawfully confined an employee at Nkhachira Coal Mine Limited.



Karonga Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Margret Msiska confirmed the arrest, saying the suspect allegedly accused mine foreman Eric Mweso of stealing diesel from vehicles at the mining site, a charge the employee reportedly denied.



According to Msiska, the incident occurred when Mweso was preparing to knock off from work.



The suspect allegedly instructed the foreman to carry a tyre into one of the nearby containers used as a storeroom.

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Wu Haoqiu: Arrested

However, after Mweso entered the container, Wu allegedly locked the door from outside using a padlock before leaving the premises.



Meanwhile, police have arrested a 36-year-old Chinese national, Wu Haoqiu, employed by Xingma Investment Limited, over allegations that he unlawfully confined a mine foreman, Eric Mweso, inside a storeroom at the mining site.



Karonga Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Margret Msiska said Wu allegedly accused Mweso of stealing diesel before ordering him to carry a tyre into a storeroom.



After the foreman entered, the suspect allegedly locked the door from outside using a padlock. Police said investigations into the alleged unlawful confinement are continuing.