ACB moves in on CDF projects amid corruption claims

Millions of kwacha meant to transform communities through schools, health facilities and other development projects are now under fresh scrutiny as Malawi’s anti-graft body moves to investigate whether public resources are being used as intended.

Amid mounting allegations of corruption, bid-rigging and favouritism in the awarding of contracts, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched a nationwide monitoring exercise targeting projects funded through the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF).

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The exercise follows a wave of public complaints, media reports and petitions alleging malpractice in the implementation of RCDF projects across local councils. In a letter dated October 26, 2026, addressed to District Commissioners and council Chief Executive Officers, the ACB said the initiative aims to strengthen accountability and ensure that communities benefit from development funds.

According to the Bureau, the monitoring exercise will focus on procurement processes, contract management and project implementation. Investigators will also conduct field assessments and inspections to verify whether projects are being delivered according to approved specifications and budgets.

The ACB said concerns have emerged over alleged procurement irregularities, favouritism in contract awards and possible abuse of public resources in some councils.

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The Bureau believes enhanced oversight is necessary to safeguard public funds and restore confidence in local development programmes.

As part of the exercise, officials will review procurement records and project documentation while assessing compliance with laws and regulations governing public expenditure. Lifestyle audits may also be conducted where necessary to establish whether public officers involved in the projects have accumulated wealth inconsistent with their known sources of income.

The Bureau said councils will generally receive at least 24 hours’ notice before monitoring visits are conducted. However, it warned that unannounced inspections may be carried out in areas where corruption risks are identified or where credible allegations require urgent verification.

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The monitoring programme comes against the backdrop of a 2026 Memorandum of Understanding between the ACB, local councils and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development aimed at strengthening collaboration in the fight against corruption.

The ACB expressed hope that the exercise will promote transparency, improve accountability and ensure that development projects financed through the RCDF deliver meaningful benefits to communities across the country.