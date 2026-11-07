The people behind Malawi’s ICT journey

As Malawi’s technology industry continues to evolve, the work of building a stronger digital future goes beyond computers, software and internet connectivity. It also depends on the people, institutions and partnerships working behind the scenes to advance the sector.



For the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM), reaching its 20th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the journey of an industry that has increasingly become important to the country’s development.



Among the organisations that have supported this journey is SPARC Systems, which has committed K20 million towards ICTAM’s 20th Anniversary Conference and Annual General Meeting scheduled to bring together ICT professionals, technology companies, government representatives and regulators.



But the company’s relationship with ICTAM goes beyond its latest financial contribution.



SPARC Systems’ involvement dates back to the ICT @ 50 period, when its Managing Director and other industry colleagues played an instrumental role in efforts to revive the Association.



The company also supported the establishment of the ICT Expo in 2019, a platform that has since developed into an important national gathering for players in the technology industry.



For ICTAM General Manager Andrew Kamwendo, the company’s continued support represents a relationship that has helped the Association through different stages of its development.



“SPARC has been with us through the years. They have stood with us, supported us and carried us on their shoulders. Quite honestly, without partners like them, we would not be where we are today, celebrating 20 years of advancing ICT excellence in Malawi,” said Kamwendo.



His remarks highlight the importance of partnerships in sustaining professional institutions and creating opportunities for people working in the technology sector.



As the industry changes, the need to strengthen local expertise, encourage innovation and create opportunities for professionals to exchange knowledge remains important.



SPARC Systems Country Manager Tase Phiri said the anniversary was significant for the entire ICT industry, adding that the company was proud to support the celebrations as a Gold Sponsor of the AGM and Innovation Awards.



“At SPARC, our goal is to keep innovating and to strengthen our local capabilities, and partnerships like this one are among the best ways to do both,” said Phiri.



The emphasis on local capabilities also raises an important question about the industry’s next chapter: how can Malawi continue developing professionals who can design, manage and deliver technology solutions locally?



For young people entering the sector, platforms that encourage professional development, knowledge sharing and innovation could play an important role in shaping their careers.



ICTAM’s 20th anniversary therefore offers more than an opportunity to celebrate an institutional milestone. It provides a moment to reflect on the people and partnerships that have contributed to the industry’s development and the opportunities that must be created for the next generation.



As Malawi looks towards an increasingly digital future, the strength of its ICT industry will depend not only on the technologies it adopts but also on the skills, ideas and commitment of the people driving its progress.