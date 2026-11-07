Chinese mine boss arrested for locking worker in container

Police in Karonga have arrested a Chinese national after he allegedly locked a mine foreman inside a storage container following accusations of diesel theft.



The suspect, Wu Haoqiu, 36, who works for Xingma Investment Limited, was arrested over the alleged unlawful confinement of Eric Mweso at Nkhachira Coal Mine Limited.



Advertisements Karonga Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Margret Msiska said Wu allegedly accused Mweso of stealing diesel from vehicles at the mining site, an allegation the foreman denied.



According to police, the incident occurred as Mweso was preparing to knock off from work. Wu allegedly directed him to carry a tyre into a nearby container used as a storeroom.



After Mweso entered the container, the suspect reportedly locked the door from the outside using a padlock before leaving the premises.



Advertisements Police later arrested Wu on allegations of unlawful confinement, and investigations into the matter are continuing.



The incident has drawn attention to the treatment of workers and the handling of disputes within the mining sector.



Authorities say the suspect is expected to appear before court once investigations are completed.