ACB arrests two Mzuzu High Court officers

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two Mzuzu High Court officers over separate allegations of corruption and fraud.



In a press release that Malawi24 has seen the bureau identified the suspects as Assistant Sheriff Victor Thumbiko Nyirenda and Court Marshal Raniger Simbeye.



According to ACB, Nyirenda is facing three charges, including misuse of public office, soliciting a bribe and theft by a public servant.



He is accused of failing to account for K1.1 million allegedly received from a judgment debtor and soliciting a K30,000 bribe to influence a magistrate.



Simbeye, on the other hand, is facing charges of giving false information to an ACB officer and producing a false document. He allegedly claimed to have handed over K500,000 to a judgment creditor and forged a receipt to support the claim.



The two officers appeared before court on October 28, 2026, and pleaded not guilty. Their trial is scheduled to start on November 23.



The ACB further disclosed that Nyirenda was re-arrested on October 28 over allegations that he abused his office to facilitate the unlawful sale of a motor vehicle seized by the Sheriff’s Office, allegedly to benefit Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda.



The trial in the separate matter is scheduled for November 12, 2026.