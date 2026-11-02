Egnat Katengeza walks free

The High Court in Lilongwe has acquitted Egnat Katengeza of murdering her sister, Agnes Katengeza, a former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) employee



Her lawyer, Khumbo Soko, has welcomed the court’s decision, arguing that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to establish his client’s guilt.



Agnes was found dead in the boot of her Kia Sportage parked behind Gateway Mall in Lilongwe on September 24, 2023, a day after she was reported missing.



During the proceedings, the State presented evidence pointing to possible financial motives linked to Agnes’ pension benefits.



The prosecution told the court that Egnat was reportedly the sole beneficiary of her sister’s pension, a factor it suggested could have been connected to the killing.



However, the court has found insufficient grounds to convict Egnat of the murder charge.