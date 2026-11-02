21 arrested over fake recruitment letters

The Malawi Government has warned job seekers against falling victim to recruitment scams following the arrest of 21 people allegedly involved in a fraudulent recruitment scheme targeting local councils.



In a press statement seen by Malawi24 dated November 2, 2026, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development says the suspects were arrested after presenting fake offer letters for the position of Data Analyst, Grade I, at various district councils.



The Ministry says Ntchisi District Council reported 13 cases, while Lilongwe District Council recorded eight. All 21 suspects are in police custody, assisting with investigations.



The Ministry has urged job seekers not to pay money to anyone promising to secure them employment, stressing that recruitment into the Local Government Service is free, transparent and merit-based.



It says it is working with the Malawi Police Service to investigate the scam and dismantle the network behind it.



The Ministry has also called on anyone with information about the suspected syndicate to report to the nearest police station. arrested over fake recruitment letters



The Malawi Government has warned job seekers against falling victim to recruitment scams following the arrest of 21 people allegedly involved in a fraudulent recruitment scheme targeting local councils.



In a press statement seen by Malawi24 dated November 2, 2026, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development says the suspects were arrested after presenting fake offer letters for the position of Data Analyst, Grade I, at various district councils.



The Ministry says Ntchisi District Council reported 13 cases, while Lilongwe District Council recorded eight. All 21 suspects are in police custody, assisting with investigations.



The Ministry has urged job seekers not to pay money to anyone promising to secure them employment, stressing that recruitment into the Local Government Service is free, transparent and merit-based.



It says it is working with the Malawi Police Service to investigate the scam and dismantle the network behind it.



The Ministry has also called on anyone with information about the suspected syndicate to report to the nearest police station.