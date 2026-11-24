For many women and girls experiencing gender-based violence in Malawi, the struggle does not end with surviving abuse. Delayed court cases, limited support services and perpetrators who remain free can make the search for justice and protection another difficult battle.



It is against this background that the Gender Coordination Network is urging stakeholders to make the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence more than an annual awareness campaign, arguing that its success should be reflected in tangible improvements in the lives of survivors.



The Network’s Chairperson, Maggie Kathewera Banda, said the campaign should provide an opportunity for stakeholders to assess whether their interventions are genuinely addressing the challenges faced by women and girls.



Speaking to Malawi24, Kathewera Banda observed that despite years of awareness campaigns, women and girls continue to endure physical violence, rape, verbal abuse, threats and economic deprivation, with many suffering in silence.



She attributed the situation partly to delays in the justice system, inadequate support centres and the continued freedom of perpetrators, which can discourage survivors from reporting abuse or seeking assistance.



Kathewera Banda said the campaign should therefore be judged not by speeches, marches and orange T-shirts, but by whether a woman in Ntchisi, Nkhotakota or Lilongwe can report abuse safely, access medical treatment, find shelter and see her abuser held accountable.



She called on government, police, courts, traditional leaders, religious institutions, non-governmental organisations and the media to use the 16 days to agree on practical interventions that address these gaps.



Among the priorities she highlighted are strengthening support for shelters, speeding up the handling of gender-based violence cases and ensuring survivors are treated with dignity rather than subjected to further trauma when seeking help.



Malawi will join the rest of the world in observing the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign from November 25 to December 10.



The national launch will take place on Wednesday, November 25, at St Paul’s Primary School Ground in Traditional Authority Malengachanzi, Nkhotakota District, with Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Thom Navicha expected to lead the event.